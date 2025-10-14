Obituary: Rafael "Payo" Ascensio Lomeli

Rafael “Payo” Lomeli passed away peacefully on September 30, 2025, with his wife Faiya by his side.

Payo was born in Escondido, CA. to parents Jesus and Guadalupe Lomeli. The youngest of 7 siblings, he graduated from Vista High School, and later went on to join the US Air Force, retiring in 1996 after 20 years of service, as a SSGT specializing in Nondestructive Inspections.

He went on to graduate from University of Great Falls in 2001 with a degree in Elementary and Special Education. He worked for USPS and retired in 2023, after 25 years of service.

Payo was married to the love his life, Faiya, in 1990, and together they raised daughter, Krystina Elias. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers Eligio and Refugio.

Payo was an avid fisherman and hunter. He brought joy to everyone around him.

A vigil will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 23, 2025, with a funeral liturgy at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 24, 2025, both at Holy Spirit Catholic Church.

