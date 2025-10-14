Obituary: Kenneth L. Popovich

Kenneth L. Popovich, aged 74, passed away with family at his side, on October 10, 2025, from injuries sustained in a vehicle accident.

Born May 1, 1951, in Scobey, Montana, he grew up in Great Falls. He could always be found with his parents at the cabin in Sun River Canyon.

He graduated in 1969 from Great Falls High School and immediately enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. He proudly served his country from July of 1969 to January 1972, honorably discharged as Sargeant.

Ken was always a believer in unions. He spent just shy of 30 years with MT Refining Co. before he became disabled during a surgery.

He never let disability slow him down. He continued to hunt and fish with “Buck” when health allowed, Thursday lunches with “Snake”, Fireball debates with “Smoke” Traeger nights with “Brother John”, and of course, frequent visits to his family at the “Falls.”

Through almost 15 years of being disabled, Ken never quit or gave up, never complained, and always had a smile. Special thanks to our home health nurses. He will be missed.

Ken is survived by his son, Justin (Lisa); daughter, Jaimi (Brent) Weninger; grandson, Brayden Popovich; sister, Nicky (Keith) Hill; and faithful companion, Rosie.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Chick and Evelyn Popovich; and his cat, “Patches”.

Special thanks to the first responders, Mercy Flight crew, and the attending ICU staff.

Per his request, no service will be held, and cremation has taken place.

TIL Valhalla Marine…

