Obituary: Elna McKewon Hensley

Elna McKewon Hensley, 73 of Great Falls Montana passed away peacefully on Friday June 21, 2024. Elna grew up in Tulsa Oklahoma and graduated from Nathan Hale High School in 1969. She attended the University of Oklahoma and later attended the University of Great Falls (Providence University) in pursuit of her MBA.

She was an accomplished ballet artist with the Tulsa Ballet Company, studying under Roman Jasinski and Moscelyne Larkin for many years. Elna later taught with their company, as well as teaching in Golden Colorado.

Elna worked in various administrative and management positions throughout her career. Her most significant contributions were 11 years as the Assistant to the Provost at the University of Great Falls, and as a Senior Accounting Technician for the City of Great Falls. Her most fulfilling position was with the State of Montana in the Office of Public Assistance. For 13 years she helped Montanans with their essential family needs. She retired in 2021.

During her life, Elna also served her community through volunteer work. She was a volunteer tax preparer for many years with Tax Help Montana. Elna served on the Great Falls Public School Board of Trustees (1996-2005). She was also a member of the Great Falls Development Authority (2003-2004). After her retirement she continued to serve the community at Alliance for Youth until her passing.

Elna married Robert Hensley in Tulsa, Oklahoma in 1971 (1971-2000). Her greatest joy was the birth of their son Christopher in 1979.

She is also survived by nieces Jenny Schump (Levi) of Missouri and Jackie Peterson (Allen) of Corvallis, her sister-in–law Karen McKewon also of Corvallis, and numerous great nieces and cousins.

