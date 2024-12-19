Obituary: Evelyn Arlene Sabo

Evelyn Arlene Jewell Sabo passed away at Peace Hospice on December 15, 2024. Evelyn, a beautiful spirit inside and out, was born June 7, 1927 in Rupert, Idaho, to William and Minnie Mounteer Jewell.

Evelyn married John Sabo (deceased) March 14, 1946 in Twin Falls, Idaho and had 6 children: Janet Erickson (Glenn) of Helena; John (Joy) of Belle Fourche, South Dakota; Jeannie Heckman(Dennis) of Libby; Jeffrey(Kay) of Great Falls; James(deceased); and Jesse(Elizabeth) of Spring Creek, Nevada.

She lived in Soda Springs, McCammon twice, Pocatello, Wyoming, Nevada, and Union, Utah. Due to constant moving, she and her siblings were best friends. Mary and Evelyn were in the high school Bugle Corps. Mary was

extremely beautiful besides being kind and spiritual and thus was chosen to be the Gold and Green Ball Queen with her sister Evelyn being her attending Princess.

Evelyn and John loved dancing, especially, square dancing. They were also avid ballroom dancers and performed with the Sons of Norway Folk Dancers. They enjoyed camping and fishing and Evelyn lived in the house John built in 1956 until 2020. She was a faithful member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church for 77 years and participated in creating quilts for Lutheran World Relief, singing in the choir with her beautiful voice, having lunch with friends, and faithfully praying for those on the prayer chain.

Evelyn was a dedicated volunteer of the Retired and Senior Volunteers Program (RSVP) in Great Falls. She assisted at Benefis Eastview into her 90’s helping other seniors play Bingo.

Evelyn was a voracious reader and could read 20 books a month. She loved the Bible studies from Our Savior’s. She lived for music, especially when it was live. She sang to the songs on the radio when we were growing up. Another interest was gardening( she developed a love of flowers from her mother Minnie).

Evelyn loved playing pinochle and a treasured memory of her life was the September her 4 sisters traveled to Great Falls from Idaho and Utah to enjoy each others company and play pinochle nonstop.

A Funeral Service for Evelyn Sabo will be held at Our Saviors Lutheran Church on January 3rd, 2025, at 11:00 A.M. with a viewing one hour prior. A Visitation will be held January 2nd, 2025, from 6-8 P.M. at Croxford Funeral Home.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.