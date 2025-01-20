Watch Now
Obituary: Fredlin Field

August 27, 1953 ~ January 10, 2025
Fredlin Field, 71, of Malta went to join our Heavenly Father on Friday, January 10, 2025.

Born on August 27, 1953, Fred was one of the four children of Raymond and Erminie (Oberlander) Field in Malta, MT.

He was a lifelong resident of Malta; he graduated from High School and went on to join the Montana National Guard while also being a farmer.

He is survived by his son Fredolin “Eric” Field; daughters Calissa and Keshia Field; granddaughter Alexys Field and brother John Field.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.

