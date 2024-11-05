Obituary: Gary Cyril Lowry

Gary Cyril Lowry passed away on Friday, November 1 surrounded by loving family. Born on December 15th, 1935 in Spokane, Washington to Cyril and Verda Lowry, Gary was the oldest of 10 children. He was raised in Southern Alberta, Canada where he made many life long friendships. In 1954, his family moved to Missoula, Montana where he graduated from Missoula County High School in 1956.

Gary entered the Air Force in 1957 and served for 4 years specializing in electrical systems. He married Marie Steed in 1958 and they enjoyed 66 years of marriage together. After his military service, he began his career with Boeing where he worked on the Minuteman Missiles from 1962-1980. He then transitioned to the position of customer representative with Boeing Commercial Airlines where he traveled around the world to several countries with his last placement being in Calgary, Alberta, Canada until his retirement in 2001.

Throughout his career, Gary worked with anything airborne, from missile systems, construction managers, pilots, contractors and all in between. Gary’s love of aviation also led him to obtain his commercial and private pilot’s license.

Upon retirement, Gary was able to move back to Great Falls full time where he loved to follow his children and grandchildren in their athletic and extra-curricular endeavors and was a staunch Rustler supporter. He also enjoyed volunteering at the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center where he loved meeting people, visiting, working the festival, assisting with school groups and snowshoeing with students from the Great Falls Public Schools.

Gary is survived by his wife Marie, son Gary (Brenda) Lowry, daughter Suzie (Brad) Barringer, grandchildren Kelsey (Brent) Bandow, Alex (Tyler) Hurley, Amanda (Matt) Klinker, Kylie (Clint) Urick, Dylan (Becca) Barringer and Shelbe Barringer along with 8 great grandchildren and another on the way.

