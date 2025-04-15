Obituary: Gary Eugene Dodge

Gary Eugene Dodge, age 24, died the morning of Friday, March 7, 2025, at his family home in Great Falls, MT, following a valiant struggle with a difficult and lengthy illness. Though brief, his life had a significant impact for good on those around him; he was a blessing to all.

The third of six children, Gary was born on October 17, 2000, in Conrad, MT, to Jared and Joanie (McCracken) Dodge. Fun-loving, affectionate, adventurous, and mischievous, he brightened the lives of his parents and sisters Rosemary and Violet and proved to be a fine big brother to Daisy, Andrew, and Calvin, his sister and two brothers who followed him.

He grew up in Conrad and attended school there through most of first grade before moving to Great Falls at the age of 7. Schooling continued through 6th grade at Fort Shaw Elementary in Fort Shaw, MT, followed by three years of homeschooling and then attending and graduating from CMR High School in Great Falls in 2019. Because the high school did not recognize the work that he had accomplished at home during his 9th grade year as valid, Gary doggedly persevered and earned four years’ worth of high school credits in only three. During his senior year, he also began working at Albertsons grocery store and kept up both his studies and his work schedule.

Following graduation, he spent three months in Naknek, AK, working on commercial fishing boats. The work was dangerous, but he stuck it out and further honed his work ethic and skills. While there, Gary learned from an Inuit family to make fantastic smoked salmon that never failed to wow tasters back home. After returning to Great Falls, he resumed working at Albertsons in various positions and was made a manager at only 19. He continued there until December 2020 when he received and accepted a call to serve a two-year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Paraguay Asunción North Mission.

Post-mission, Gary worked various jobs before attending BYU-Idaho in Rexburg, occasionally returning home for his health and once again working at good ol’ Albertsons between his times at school. He particularly enjoyed his time in the store’s floral department, refining the skills he built during his long history of bringing his mother beautiful bouquets that he created from almost any pretty growing thing.

Gary often expressed that he knew that his Heavenly Father had sent him to be born in Montana for a reason. An outdoorsy kind of guy from his earliest years, Gary loved all things nature and felt particularly close to God when he was alone in the mountains. He filled his phone with beautiful photos of all the lovely things that caught his eye. Camping, hiking, snowshoeing, and canoeing were favorite “excellent adventures,” and he could start a campfire in record time. He was equally proficient with both a firearm and a bow, hitting his mark with uncanny accuracy – moving or still – whether it was bird, beast, or bullseye target. Needed a knot tied? You just asked Gary.

A multifaceted person, Gary’s interests were many and varied. In or out of school, he loved to learn, and he read widely. Reading history, especially his own family history, fascinated him. All types of music appealed to him but particularly sea chanteys and Scottish and Irish folk songs. Gary’s deep, pleasingly resonant voice was enjoyable to listen to when he sang; to listen to him read aloud was a pleasure. Witty and imaginative, storytelling came naturally. He loved to draw; his custom gift tags and Christmas cards are treasures. And he was so funny! Perhaps his greatest talent, however, was teaching. Gary was a gifted teacher, an instructor who combined leadership with patience and humor and who loved people of all ages.

Gary is survived by his parents, Jared and Joanie; sisters, Rosemary, Violet, and Daisy; brothers, Andrew and Calvin; paternal grandmother, Harriet Dodge ; maternal grandmother, Nadeen McCracken; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Billy Joe Dodge, and maternal grandfather, Bruce McCracken; aunts, Donna (Dodge) Thomas and Sandra “Sandy” McCracken; and uncle, Jonathan Dodge.

His family wishes to express their profound gratitude for the outpouring of tender compassion offered by so many wonderful people, both to Gary during his lifetime and to his family after his passing. Thank you so much for all your loving care.

When Montana is at its loveliest, a memorial to honor Gary will be held on Saturday, June 21, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 1401 9th Street Northwest, Great Falls, MT. All are invited to come share their memories of this beautiful boy who grew to be a beautiful man.

