Obituary: Gary Francis Howard

Gary Francis Howard was born September 26th, 1947 to Arthur and Faye Howard in Waxahachie, Texas, the oldest of four children. He grew up and attended school in Pasadena, Texas, graduating in 1967 from Sam Rayburn High School.

He worked for a short time at the Hughes Tool Co. until enlisting in the U.S. Airforce in December of 1967. After training as a jet aircraft mechanic, he was stationed at Tan Son Nhut airbase, Vietnam from 1968-1969. Upon returning home, he was assigned to Malmstrom AFB in Great Falls, MT for the remainder of his enlistment where he received an Honorable discharge in 1971.

While stationed at Malmstrom AFB, he met and married LaVerne Schmidt on July 26th 1971. He was the father of three children. Brandee, Vernon and Christine. Gary moved his family back to Texas for a year and he resumed his work at the Hughes Tool Co. In 1972, he moved back to Great Falls and worked at various jobs until he was hired on as a civilian employee with the U.S. Civil Service at Malmstrom AFB in October of 1973. He worked in refueling maintenance at Malmstrom until retiring in April of 2008 where lung problems due to exposure to aviation fuel forced his retirement after 35 years of service.

During this same period, from June of 1978 until December of 2003 Gary was a proud member of the Montana Air National Guard where he worked as an aircraft mechanic (crew chief) and later as a 1st Sergeant, attaining the rank of Senior Master Sergeant before retiring in December of 2003.

Gary enjoyed spending time with family and friends, fishing, hunting, boating and camping. He loved the outdoors and collecting fishing tackle. His wife LaVerne taught him how to waterski. They spent a great deal of time enjoying boating and skiing on the Missouri River in Great Falls and were on the water as often as possible.

Gary is survived by his wife LaVerne Howard and his children Brandee (Ruffo) Michelotti, Vernon (Michelle) Howard and Christine (Joel) McNeese. He also survived by his grandchildren Joseph (Makayla) Michelotti, Katia Michelotti and Connor McNeese. Gary is also survived by his siblings Larry (Sherry) Howard, Gayle (Dwight) Carroll and Rhonda (Duane) Steck as well as several nieces and nephews and their children

