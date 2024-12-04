Obituary: Gary Lee Holland

Gary Lee Holland, aged 68, died on Thanksgiving, November 28, 2024, after a long battle with PSP Disease (Progressive Supranuclear Palsy).

Gary was born on September 29, 1956, to Katherine Ann and Robert Lyle Holland in Great Falls, Montana. Gary mostly grew up in Great Falls but moved to Arizona during high school.

Soon after he graduated in Mesa 1975, he moved back to Montana and became an electrician and built himself a home on the Missouri River which suited him well, for he was an avid walleye fisherman, and he loved to hunt.

Gary was a man of few words. He was a sharp, quick witted kind of guy with a dry sense of humor that you either got or you didn’t. He enjoyed the simple life and simple things, and his unique nature was one of kind.

He is survived by his wife, Bambi Lynn; his daughter, Gracie; and brother, Steve Holland.

There will be an “After Party” in honor of Gary on Wednesday, December 11, 2024, from 2-5 at The Do Bar in Great Falls.

