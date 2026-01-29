Obituary: Gary Steven Deschenes

Gary Steven Deschenes, of Ulm, Montana, passed away unexpectedly on January 10, 2026, a loss felt deeply by all who knew him.

Gary was born April 10, 1962, in New Britain, Connecticut, and was the son of Hank and Barbara (Taber) Deschenes. Although the family had been living in Cascade, Montana since 1960, Barbara returned to her hometown of New Britain for Gary’s arrival, then returned to Cascade, Montana where Gary was raised with his brother, Brett Deschenes. In 1964, the family settled in Missoula, Montana.

Gary graduated from Sentinel High School in Missoula in 1980. He received a full-tuition livestock judging scholarship to Casper Community College in Wyoming, where he earned an associate degree in Agricultural Business in 1982. While at Casper College, he earned numerous awards as a member of the livestock judging team. It was there that he met the love of his life, Therasa, whom he married in 1981.

Gary continued his education at Montana State University in Bozeman, graduating in 1984 with a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Business and a minor in Economics. With his wife and young daughter, Bryanna (born in 1983), Gary returned to Missoula to attend the University of Montana School of Law, graduating in 1987 with his Juris Doctor Degree.

While in law school, Gary worked for the Missoula County Attorney’s Office supervising legal interns, and during his senior year served as a legal intern with the law firm of Harrison & Torgenrud. Upon graduation, he accepted a position with Alexander & Baucus in Great Falls, Montana, where he practiced primarily bankruptcy and commercial law. In 1988, he welcomed his second daughter, Nichole.

Gary was appointed a Bankruptcy Panel Trustee in 1989, a role he held for 20 years until 2009. In 1990, he opened his own practice, Deschenes Law Office, becoming one of the youngest attorneys in Great Falls to achieve such professional success. In 1993, he welcomed his son, Colt, completing his family.

From 2003 to 2013, Gary partnered with Joseph Sullivan to form Deschenes & Sullivan Law Office. Following the conclusion of that partnership, Gary continued his independent practice, known now as Deschenes & Associates Law Office. Under this firm, Gary carried forward his long-standing commitment to serving clients throughout Montana with integrity, dedication, and compassion. In 2023, Zach Duhon joined the firm—an addition Gary was immensely proud of—as Gary took great pride in mentoring the next generation of attorneys.

Over the course of his 39-year legal career, Gary filed well over 800 bankruptcy petitions with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Montana—recognizing that digital records reflect only the last 30 years of his practice—along with countless state court matters. Gary had numerous Chapter 11 and Chapter 12 cases that were successfully filed and confirmed. Gary dedicated his professional life to helping others, always striving to provide compassionate legal assistance to those in need with an emphasis on helping Montana’s Farmers and Ranchers.

Outside of his law practice, Gary was an avid outdoorsman, hunter, and traveler. He enjoyed memorable hunts in Montana, Colorado, Alaska, Texas and Michigan, with his most notable international hunts taking place in Canada, Australia, Argentina, New Zealand, and numerous trips to Africa. His most treasured adventures were those shared with his wife and children. Gary also enjoyed shooting skeet and trap, riding his Harley, and exploring Montana’s backcountry in his side- by-side with a wide circle of friends. Wherever he went, Gary made lasting friendships and was known as the life of the party—bringing laughter, warmth, and unforgettable stories.

Gary maintained a small cattle operation that provided his children with a meaningful upbringing rooted in responsibility, hard work, and a love of animals. His affection for animals was unmistakable, especially in the devotion he showed to his dogs.

Above all else, Gary was an amazing father, an exceptional grandfather, and a devoted husband. He was immensely proud of his children and the remarkable adults they have become.

Gary was preceded in death by his brother, Brett Deschenes, and his parents, Hank and Barbara (Taber) Deschenes. He is survived by his loving wife, Therasa Deschenes; his children, Bryanna Richards (Robert), Nichole Hruska (Lee), and Colt Deschenes (Emily); his cherished grandchildren, Lyrah Hruska, Elliot Deschenes and Raylee Deschenes; and his loyal Aussie, R.I.P. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, and cousins, as well as his cherished Aunt Shirley Deschenes.

Gary’s dedication, generosity, and zest for life live on through the countless memories shared with his family, friends, colleagues, and clients—many of whom he considered family. His warmth, wisdom, and genuine care for others will be deeply missed and forever remembered. It is difficult to sum up a life so full and so well lived in just a few short paragraphs. Gary was truly larger than life, and his legacy continues in the family, friendships, and countless lives he touched every single day.

A memorial service to celebrate Gary’s life will be held on February 28, 2026, at Schnider Funeral Home at 11:00 a.m., with a private reception to follow.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made in Gary’s name to the Cascade County 4-H extension office to establish a scholarship assisting young, up-and-coming 4- H/FFA agricultural enthusiasts – an opportunity Gary deeply valued.

