Obituary: George Edward Murphy Jr

George Edward Murphy Jr, 70, of Great Falls, passed away on Tuesday, April 8, 2025. George E. Murphy lovingly known as “Pops” was born on March 22, 1955, in the Panama Canal Zone to George Sr and Willie (Woodruff) Murphy while his father was working at the Panama Canal.

The family moved to Birmingham, Alabama, where George graduated from Carol W. Hays High School in 1973. He graduated from Jarvis Christian College in 1977 with a bachelor’s degree and was a proud member of the Omega Psi Phi fraternity.

He joined the US Air Force in 1980 and served honorably. He was part of overseas operations in Desert Storm/Shield from 1990 to 1994.

He moved to Great Falls in 1986 and made it his home for 37 years where he enjoyed all that Montana had to offer. George enjoyed cooking, fishing, camping, playing basketball, and watching sports.

Our dad loved God and whenever he could, he would open his Bible and share the Word. Especially to his children, family, and friends. Even strangers. He tried the best he could to help anyone in need saying, “If I got it, you got it.” He loved to see the good in people.

He is survived by his sons, Daniel and Edward Usilton; daughters, Shea Williams, Tamara Murphy, Teisha West, Alicia Murphy, and Trimika Murphy; sister, Chandra Murphy; brother, Donald Murphy; and 16 grandchildren.

