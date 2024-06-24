Obituary: Geraldine Gordon

Geraldine “Geri” Wells Gordon, died peacefully of natural causes on June 18, 2024 at her home in East Glacier MT surrounded by her family.

After graduating from the University of Montana with a bachelor’s degree in political science in 1980 she moved home to Browning, MT. She worked for the Blackfeet Tribe where she created the Blackfeet Water Department. She later ran her own business, D&G Bail Bonds with her sister Dorothy. She also enjoyed jogging, hiking and cross-country skiing in Glacier National Park.

Geri was an avid reader and instilled the same passion in her children and grandchildren. She spent many, many years writing editorials in the local paper where she voiced her concerns, offered her knowledge and opinions regarding local politics.

She was a devout Catholic and engaged in all the church activities, spending her early years teaching catechism at the Little Flower Parish.

Geri helped many people; she was a great friend and teacher of the current Blackfeet political current affairs and history. Geri will be dearly missed by not only her family but by the many people whose lives she touched.

She was a loving mother and grandmother. Her greatest joy was large family get- togethers and seeing all her children, grandchildren, relatives, and friends enjoying a meal and conversation.

Geri is survived by her children, Joseph (Barbara) Arrowtop, Janice Gordon, David Gordon, Roberta Gordon, Kathy Gordon, Mary (Ron) Blackman, Tim (Melissa) Gordon, sister Wilma Wells North Piegan, numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Asper Funeral Home website.