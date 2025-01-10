Obituary: Gloria Ann Thorson

It is with deep sorrow and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Gloria Ann (McClellan) Thorson, who left us peacefully on January 4, 2025, at the age of 77.

Born on October 25, 1947, in Great Falls, Montana, Gloria was a loving mother and grandmother, dear sister, devoted wife, and an unwavering friend.

Gloria was a beacon of love, grace, and compassion, a person whose kindness, laughter, and light touched everyone around her. She was a true friend to many, and a treasured source of strength for family and loved ones. Her warmth, wisdom, and sense of humor left an indelible mark on everyone who knew her. She had an innate ability to make others feel seen, heard, and valued, and her generosity knew no bounds.

She will be deeply missed by her loving husband of 58 years, Jerry Thorson; twin sister, Gail Kaaiakamanu; children, Kari Kammerzell, Tate Thorson, and Cody Thorson; granddaughters, Khloe and Katey Kammerzell, and MaKenna and Delaney Thorson; numerous nieces and nephews; and many, many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ed and Esther McClellan and her infant son, Casey Thorson.

