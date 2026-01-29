Obituary: Gloria Jean Johnson

Gloria Jean Johnson passed away peacefully on January 27, 2026, at the age of 84, in Great Falls, MT. surrounded by family.

Jean was born in Havre, Montana to George Lambott and Melissa Grigsby on January 4, 1942. She attended school in Rudyard, Montana and graduated in 1960. While in high school Jean was a cheerleader, head of the twirling squad, water frolics court at Tiber Dam, Rainbow girl, among many other positions in her class.

Jean married Duane Johnson in Bonner’s Ferry, Idaho in 1960. She and Duane lived on the Johnson farm until purchasing a house in Joplin, MT. Jean and Duane owned the Joplin Café for many years. She was a member of the Lutheran Church in Joplin where she was part of a quilting group. Jean was a fabulous cook, seamstress and mother.

Jean and Duane had three children, Bret Andrew, Cari Jo, and Dana Rae; 5 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren.

Jean had two sisters, Ginger (Barry) Morrison, Crystle (Vernon) Patrick and three brothers, Louis (Wilma) Lambott, Ronnie Lambott, and Gary Lambott.

She was preceded in death by her dad, George Lambott; mom, Melissa Grigsby Lambott; brothers, Louie, Ronnie, and Gary and her husband and love of her life, Duane Johnson.

She is survived by her children, Bret (Trish) Johnson of Great Falls, Cari (Fred) Fenger of Sweet Grass Hills, and Dana (John) Knudsen of Minnesota; sisters, Ginger Morrison of Yuma, AZ and Crystle (Vernon) Patrick of Chico, CA; grandchildren, Dylan Johnson, Darwyn Johnson, Brad Fenger, Erin Fenger and James Knudsen; and great-grandchildren, Kason, and Holden Johnson, Cody Johnson, Hunter and Addisyn Fenger; and several nieces and nephews.

