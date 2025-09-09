Obituary: Gregory Mark Joslyn

Gregory Mark Joslyn passed away peacefully on August 30th, 2025, at Benefis Peace Hospice in Great Falls, MT at the age of 68, following a courageous battle with cancer.

He was born in Great Falls, MT on November 3rd to Everett Joslyn and Hope H. Kuntz. In his early years, Mark and his family lived in Columbia Heights, MN, and Ladysmith, WI, before returning to Great Falls in 1970. Mark was active in Drum and Bugle Corps and graduated from C.M. Russell High School in 1976. After high school, he served in the United States Air Force before attending barber school.

Mark built his life around caring for people. Sometimes with scissors in hand, sometimes with a kind word, but always with a generous heart. A skilled barber for 33 years, he took pride in helping others look and feel their best. He owned Midway Barber Shop on Central Avenue before joining Westgate Barber Shop, where he cut hair alongside his friend George Skaer. Mark never just gave haircuts; he gave advice, told stories, and had a way of trimming away the worries of the day along with the hair.

Outside of work, Mark remained a faithful Minnesota Vikings fan through every high and low season (proof of both his loyalty and his remarkable ability to forgive). He also enjoyed playing in a pool league, paintball, and flag football with friends. A man of selfless service, he continued giving even after retirement by volunteering his time to provide haircuts at the Rescue Mission. Above all else, Mark was devoted to his family. He never missed an opportunity to celebrate the milestones and achievements of his children and grandchildren, cheering them on with pride and love.

Mark is survived by his loving wife of eight years, Sue; his daughters Heather Pieratt (Neil Newton), Megan, and Jeannie; and his cherished grandchildren, Ethan, Jack, and Isabelle Pieratt. He is also survived by his siblings Gary (Cheri) Joslyn, Cindy Joslyn, and Lori (Chuck) Whitmore; nephews Brett and Cory (Kristen) Whitmore; great-nephew Everett Whitmore; and his aunt, Joann McCoy. He is also survived by Sue’s family, Jeannie’s mother Theresa, and his dear friend Darlene Carlson, who was like family to him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Everett C. Joslyn and Hope Kuntz; Heather’s mother, Dawn; and his grandparents, Joe and Pearl Haskins and Edith Joslyn.

A Celebration of Life will be held on October 3rd from 2–4 p.m. at 3D International, 2nd floor. Family and friends are invited to gather, share stories, and remember the laughter, love, and generosity that Mark brought into all of their lives.

The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the staff at Benefis Peace Hospice. They were deeply touched by your compassion and the dignity with which Mark was treated in his final days.

