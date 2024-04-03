Obituary: Harold "Bud" Uecker

Bud was born to Harold W. Uecker and Josie (Parfit) Uecker on June 30,1930 in Jamestown, North Dakota. The family moved to Montana in 1935. They lived in several communities on the highline until 1940, when they moved to Great Falls.

Bud graduated from Great Falls High School in 1948. He enlisted in the US Navy in January 1951 and served until December of 1954. While in the Navy, Bud was stationed in Japan, Alaska, and Korea.

Bud married Geraldine (Gerry) Ehlman on January 22, 1956 in Great Falls. This incredible marriage was the result of a blind date! Something he made sure everyone knew!

During high school and until he entered the Navy, Bud delivered the morning and evening paper and worked at Safeway. After an honorable discharge he went into business with his parents, they owned and operated the Uecker’s Food Mart on 36th and 1st Avenue South. Starting in 1960 he was employed at Great Falls National Bank. He worked there in many capacities and left in 1972 to become Vice President at the First National Bank in Whitefish, Montana. Bud started his own consulting business that took him to Wyoming, Montana, Idaho, and Washington. He did this until retiring for good in 2001, when he and Gerry moved back to Great Falls.

Survivors include his wife, Gerry, Son Drew (Ruth), and five grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, and two great great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and his eldest son Jim (Mary) of Billings.

