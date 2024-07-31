Obituary: Harold Earl Wheeler

Harold Earl "Buster" Wheeler, 79, passed away peacefully on July 20, 2024, surrounded by his Daughter and Son-in- law in Great Falls, Montana. Born on February 21, 1945, in Tampa, Florida, Buster dedicated two decades of service to the United States Air Force, retiring as a Technical Sergeant. His post-military career was equally distinguished; he served as a Base Training Manager in the Federal Civil Service, a Base Hostage Negotiator, and notably, as the Great Falls VFW Post Commander and Montana VFW State Commander.

Buster was known for his great sense of humor, wit and dedication to every endeavor he undertook. His leadership and commitment extended into his leisure activities as well, where he presided over the Great Falls Voyagers Booster Club, participated as a member of the local American Legion, played darts with his wife Doris, enjoyed social gatherings at various local establishments, spending time with family, and of course, his most cherished pastime was dancing with his beloved wife at the West Side Vets.

He is survived by his daughter, Wendy Haas, and son-in-law, Paul Haas; sister, Karen McDowell, brother, Tom (Gerry) Wheeler; grandchildren, Douglas (Kendra) and Tyler Haas; great-grandchildren, Noah, Arinna, and Jameson; along with numerous nieces. Buster was preceded in death by his wife, Doris Wheeler; son, Douglas Wheeler; father Harold and step-mother Pat Wheeler; mother, Madeline Wheeler and stepdad Nelson Lanier and sister, Stephanie Johnson.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.