Obituary: Harold "Wayne" Lomas

H. Wayne Lomas Jr. (80) passed away in his sleep on May 16, 2024. Wayne was born on August 15, 1943 to Harold Sr. and Margaret Lomas. Growing up in Upland, PA, Wayne spent many days with his dad fishing the Atlantic. After graduating high school, Wayne played collegiate football while working towards his accounting degree at the local Junior College.

In 1964, Wayne enlisted in the US Air Force as a Munitions Systems Specialist. While in the Air Force he served two years in Germany and enjoyed his spare time drag racing his car at the local track and playing the guitar.

After months of practice, he started a band and back then it was all about the Beatles, so the music flowed in this style. In 1966, Wayne was transferred to Malmstrom AFB in Great Falls where he met and married Mary Schaff with whom he had four children; they later divorced. He enlisted in the Montana Air National Guard and was hired as a full-time technician in 1972. In May 2001, Wayne retired from the MTANG as a Senior Master Sergeant, supervisor of munitions.

Wayne harbored a deep love for the Montana outdoors, especially for hunting and fishing. In the summers, he would take his family on boating, fishing, and camping trips. He was an avid Grizzlies football fan and a season ticket holder who enjoyed many of their games over the years. As a sports enthusiast, Wayne also enjoyed playing softball and basketball with his colleagues and friends. In his earlier years, he refereed for numerous high school basketball games and coached grade school basketball.

He is survived by his sister, Barbara Kenway; sons, Scott (Connie) and Craig Lomas; daughter, Stacie Lomas; grandchildren, Cole, Taylison, Braeden, Seraphine (daughter, Helena), and Dominick Lomas; as well as his longtime partner, Patricia Maguire and her children, Michaela (Jessup and son, Oliver) and Wes Maquire (Tymmie Redfurn).

