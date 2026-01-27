Obituary: Kathleen Arensmeyer

Kay V. Arensmeyer, 87, passed away peacefully-but determined to go out on her own terms-on January 17, 2026, in Choteau, Montana, with her daughter, Carla, at her side. Most likely, she spent her last moments giving gentle (or not-so-gentle) advice on how someone should really do something the "right way."

Kay was born on November 25, 1938, in Buffalo, Wyoming, to Everett "Bud" Strauser and Alma Williams. She grew up in the Sun River Valley of Montana, where she learned that horses could be trusted but teenagers... maybe not. She spent many hours riding with her good friend, Ida Sauke Johnson, and worked as a cook at 13 and later as a telephone operator in high school. She graduated from Fairfield High School in 1956.

After high school, Kay worked as a waitress in Great Falls, then moved to Fairfield to be closer to her sister, Betty, and family. In her early twenties, she helped raise her younger siblings while caring for her own three children, demonstrating remarkable resilience and multitasking skills. Kay had a gift for friendship-she could make friends with complete strangers, new neighbors, and even those who didn't know her but had heard the town gossip.

On August 18, 1967, Kay married Richard "Dick" Arensmeyer, becoming a farmer's wife and a second mother to many children from the Farmington Bench and surrounding towns-nieces and nephews, and even a few stray dogs and cats. She continued her devotion to family while babysitting neighbors' children, supporting her own, and cheering on her favorites: the Denver Broncos, Seattle Mariners, MSU Bobcats, and UM Grizzlies. Kay loved bowling, flower gardening, camping, listening to country music, and reading.

She volunteered extensively with St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Teton County 4-H, Red Cross Blood Donation Services, and the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, showing that generosity and grit can coexist beautifully.

Kay was preceded in death by her husband, Richard "Dick" Arensmeyer; her son, Rod Arensmeyer; her parents, Everett "Bud" Strauser and Alma Williams; her brother, Scot Strauser; her sisters, Candye Miller and Margaret "Weed" Strauser; her brother-in-law, Duane Mellinger; and her sister-in-law, Julie Strauser.

She is survived by her children: Keith (Kay Lawhon) of Great Falls, Montana; Kathy Umpleby of Choteau, Montana; Carla Palacio (Tommy) of Stockett, Montana; Keri Yoder (Kirk) of East Helena, Montana; and her beloved bonus daughter, Mari Shore of Choteau, Montana.

Surviving grandchildren: Ryan Meek (Alicia), Nathan Williams, Joe (Angie) Arensmeyer, Samantha Jo Arensmeyer, Morgan (Colton) LaPointe, Quaid (Brittany) McCracken, Bailey McCracken, Kyler Lawhon, Kellan Lawhon (Aaliyah), and Kristopher Yoder; and her great-grandchildren: Tyson Rae, Amie Arensmeyer, Matthew Anding, Kinley Ably, Emil Arensmeyer, and Carson and Lily LaPointe.

She is also survived by her brother, Bim (Janas) Strauser of Havre, Montana, and her sister, Betty Mellinger of Ulm, Montana.

A celebration of Kay's life will be held on Sunday, August 23rd at 11:00 a.m. at the Choteau Pavilion, with burial following at Choteau Cemetery. Frontier Funeral Home is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Montana 4-H Foundation.

Kay will be missed by all who knew and loved her here on earth, but we know she's giving Dick an earful right now-because that was their love language.

