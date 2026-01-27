Obituary: Mirasol Canete Buda

Mirasol Buda, of Great Falls, passed away on January 26, 2026. She was born in Manila in the Philippines on July 1, 1947, to Emmanuel and Adelina Canete. She married Salvatore Buda and immigrated to the United States in 1971 when they moved to New York City.

She did door to door sales with Stanley and Mary Kay products. She later became a hostess for the Roy Rogers restaurant in Brooklyn. She moved to Great Falls to get away from New York in 1990 where she worked at the Missouri River Manor for a few years. Mostly she was her kids’ mother.

She loved to play Bingo at the Senior Center until her sight was gone. She had many dogs and she loved every one of them.

Mirasol was preceded in death by Salvatore who died in 2003. She is survived by her daughters, Rosina Buda of Great Falls and Judith (James) Freshwater of Colorado Springs, Colorado; brother, Salvatore in Jacksonville, Florida; grandson, Nicholas in Colorado Springs; and many nieces and nephews who she treated as her own children.

There will be a funeral service at O’Connor Memorial Chapel on January 28, 2026, at 10 am followed by burial at Mount Olivet.

