Obituary: Keely Lynell Carrette

On September 18, 2025, Keely Lynell Carrette of Great Falls, Montana, passed away at the age of 57.

Husband, Gordon Azure. Father, Louis Carrette. Mother, Mary Lou Dykeman Children, Krissy Ellsworth, Billy and Dakota Smeltzer, Donteah Mellen and Logan Erpelding. Sisters, Cindy Shaw, Terri Carrette, Renee Carrette and Stacie Gerard. Granddaughter, Ayla Enloe. Niece, Jessica Shaw. And many more nieces and nephews.

Keely was loved by many and will be greatly missed.

Celebration of life will be held on February 7, Saturday, 1 PM at Antioch Church, 4700 10th Ave South, Great Falls. Pot luck, everyone welcome.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.