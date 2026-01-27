Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsObituaries

Actions

Obituary: Keely Lynell Carrette

Keely Lynell Carrette February 2, 1968 ~ September 18, 2025
Family Photo
Keely Lynell Carrette<br/>February 2, 1968 ~ September 18, 2025
Keely Lynell Carrette February 2, 1968 ~ September 18, 2025
Posted
and last updated

On September 18, 2025, Keely Lynell Carrette of Great Falls, Montana, passed away at the age of 57.

Husband, Gordon Azure. Father, Louis Carrette. Mother, Mary Lou Dykeman Children, Krissy Ellsworth, Billy and Dakota Smeltzer, Donteah Mellen and Logan Erpelding. Sisters, Cindy Shaw, Terri Carrette, Renee Carrette and Stacie Gerard. Granddaughter, Ayla Enloe. Niece, Jessica Shaw. And many more nieces and nephews.

Keely was loved by many and will be greatly missed.

Celebration of life will be held on February 7, Saturday, 1 PM at Antioch Church, 4700 10th Ave South, Great Falls. Pot luck, everyone welcome.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.

Recent Obituaries

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Contact Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App