Obituary: Kenneth Hans Engellant

Kenneth “Ken” Engellant was born and raised in Geraldine, Montana, to Arnold Engellant and Madyln O’Hara. He graduated from Geraldine High School in 1958 and went on to attend Carroll College, earning a degree in psychology in 1962. Following college, Ken joined the Peace Corps, serving from 1963 to 1965 on the island of Borneo—an experience that shaped his lifelong curiosity about the world.

After returning home, Ken taught in Big Sandy, Montana, from 1965 to 1967. On June 12, 1967, he married the love of his life, Mavis Krause. Their honeymoon set the tone for a life of adventure as they traveled around the world in 77 days, visiting 17 countries. The couple then moved to Lethbridge, Alberta, where they both taught and welcomed their first son, Kevin, in 1968.

From Lethbridge, Ken and Mavis moved to Missoula, Montana, where Ken earned his master’s degree and where their second son, Daren, was born in 1970. The family later relocated to Anchorage, Alaska, to continue teaching, and in 1975 they welcomed their daughter, Shana. In the spring of 1977, Ken and Mavis returned home to Geraldine to take over the family farm as Ken’s father retired.

In the spring of 1986, Ken was involved in a life-altering farming accident that left him partially paralyzed from the waist down. True to his determined spirit, Ken refused to let the accident slow him down and continued to run the family farm. He and Mavis remained avid travelers, often following their children’s basketball and coaching careers across the state and country.

In 2005, Ken and Mavis moved to Fort Benton to enjoy retirement. Ken remained deeply involved in his communities in both Geraldine and Fort Benton. He served for many years on the Geraldine Ambulance Board, was a County Commissioner for 12 years, and was active on the Golden Age Center Board in Fort Benton. Ken was also a member of Ithe Knights of Columbus and the Lions Club. He was always ready for a game of cards and never missed an opportunity to connect with friends.

Ken took immense pride in his grandchildren and made it to as many of their games as possible. When he couldn’t attend in person, he faithfully watched online. His grandsons were truly his pride and joy.

Ken will also be remembered for his many jokes, some of them slightly inappropriate, which often earned him an eye roll from Mavis and a laugh from everyone else.

Ken was preceded in death by his father Arnold, his mother Madyln, his brother Greg, and his granddaughter Tessa. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Mavis; his son Kevin (Roxanne) Engellant and children JT (Emily), Courtney, and Kyler; his son Daren (Melissa) Engellant and children Drew (Jessica), Trey, and Sam; his daughter Shana (Chris) Diekhans and children Garett, Hayden, Kellan, and Brooks; and his great-grandchildren Madison, Kale, and River.

