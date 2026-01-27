Obituary: Sharon Beverly (Rustvold) LePard

Sharon Beverly LePard (Rustvold), 88, of Great Falls, MT, passed away on January 18, 2026, in Great Falls, MT at Peace Hospice House with her family by her side.

Sharon was born on November 21, 1937, to Halvor and Cecelia Rustvold (Tommerdahl) in Great Falls, MT. She was the youngest of eight children, born ten years after her nearest sibling. She always said she was spoiled because she was the only child that got piano, violin and tap lessons. She had a fondness for childhood memories and was always sharing stories about “the lower south side”.

She graduated from Great Falls High School in 1955. During that time, she met the love of her life, Jim LePard. The two were married on December 22, 1956. Shortly after their wedding, Jim was drafted into the military, and the couple moved to Oceanside, California, near Camp Pendleton.

Following Jim’s medical discharge, Sharon and Jim returned to Montana, settling in Missoula while Jim attended pharmacy school. During that time, Sharon worked for the phone company, and they welcomed their first child in 1958. After Jim graduated in 1960, the family returned to Great Falls and made their home in the Valley View neighborhood, a place Sharon would call home for the remainder of her life. Joining her in Valley View was lifelong friend Georgia Nickle. The two grew up just a block apart and continued to live a block apart for the entirety of her life. Sharon cherished this friendship and the two had endless stories including walking to school in the snow and a cone in a lifetime trip to Greece.

Sharon and Jim went on to raise four children: Danny, LeeAnn, Todd and Jamie. After her children were raised, Sharon worked as a teachers aid at both Valley View and Skyline (Special Education) Elementary Schools; where she was known for her warmth, patience and love for children.

When Sharon became a grandmother, she happily retired to take on her favorite role- Full time grandma. She had 9 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. She shared countless special memories with each of them and treasured every moment spent together.

Sharon had many talents and interests. She played the violin and piano, loved tap dancing and was a proud member of the “Mod Moms” and “Lectric Ladies” dance group for 30 years. She loved her makeup, hair and being fashionable. Her faith was important to her, and she was a devoted member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church. Sharon valued her friendships, enjoyed luncheons, birthday celebrations and time spent with those she loved most.

When asked to summarize her life, Sharon simply stated, “I was lucky-beautiful family and beautiful friends.” Those words perfectly reflect the life she lived and the legacy she leaves behind.

Croxford Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Services will be held privately at Highland Cemetery, and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

The family would like to thank all who have offered love, care and support.

Sharon was survived by her husband of 69 years, Jim LePard; her children, Danny (Nicki) LePard of Great Falls, MT, LeeAnn (Jeff) Jovick of Great Falls, MT, Todd (Heidi) LePard of Great Falls, MT, Jamie (Tom) Duff of Colombia Falls, MT; 9 grandchildren, Jeffrey, Erica, Evan, Kelsey, Bridger, Spencer, Paige, Brooklin and ZinZan; and 2 great grandchildren Teague and Charlotte.

In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Weissman-Hood Institute (in memo: Alzheimer’s Research) 1520 23rd St. South Great Falls, MT 59405 or Peace Hospice, 1101 26th St. South Great Falls, MT 59405.

