Obituary: Harry Walter Birkenbuel

Harry Walter Birkenbuel passed away on August 18, 2024, at Peace Hospice in Great Falls, Montana at the age of 91. Harry was born on February 19, 1933, to Frank and Ida Birkenbuel in Great Falls, Montana and was a 1951 graduate of Great Falls High School.

He married Marianne Lalonde on August 1, 1964, and had two children, Tim Birkenbuel and Amy (Birkenbuel) Schoenen.

Harry was a skilled carpenter and worked for Hunt Construction as a foreman and eventually started his own company, Birkenbuel Construction. He was a past president of the Montana Homebuilders Association. He was an avid outdoorsman that loved to golf, hunt, fish, and ski. He was a hunting guide, ski instructor, as well as racing sprint cars. Harry is known for his fierce loyalty to his friends and family as well as the Montana State Bobcats and the New York Yankees.

A real life Marlboro Man, Harry was known to share stories about his escapades, including the holes in one, and his prowess as a hunter and fisherman. The longer he lived, the better the stories became. He was never short of sharing his opinion with others, whether they asked for it or not.

He had a quick wit and loved to banter with his friends in the corner of the City Bar where he “held court” daily for those who wished to “learn” from his wisdom.

