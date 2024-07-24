Obituary: Harvey "Skip" Thomas Riggs

Harvey “Skip” Thomas Riggs, also known as Skip, Mr. Skip, Skippy, or Big Bird was born to Harvey Lee & Betty Jane Riggs April 14, 1947, in Belgium. He passed away peacefully on July 11th. Skip was the only son to Harvey and Betty but the youngest of the three.

Harvey and his sisters spent some time growing up in Lewistown, but later attended school in Cascade. While they all grew up, married and had families of their own these three remained very close. Skip thought the world of his sisters, Margaret Remy Buck the oldest of Milligan RD and Betty Jane Courtright of Kansas City.

Skips passion was his love for the Honda Gold Wings. Very well-known throughout the community for his various Goldwing’s, but none so much as his last and final Yellow Gold wing. Skip worked various jobs like bouncing (more for fun) at the J-T but settled in with what became his work family at Kurt Kessner Construction. Skip was very proud of the structures and establishments he built with Kessner Construction and would tell stories of them. Never missed his 3:30 Friday duty of opening up shop for all to stop, socialize, and have a drink.

Skip was a very proud man and took pride in all that he could to help those that loved and cared for. He had an old soul and a humor to go with the best of them. His laugh was one of a kind along with his smile and will be dearly missed. He loved his Mountain Dew and chicken legs. Enjoyed darts, eating at Clark & Lewis, stopping by The Do, or the Beacon, really anywhere he could indulge in conversation with friends. A very familiar face around electric city and known by many.

