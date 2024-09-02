Obituary: Hazel B Hedstrom

Hazel B. Hedstrom, 97, passed away from natural causes at the Grandview Rehabilitation Center in Great Falls, MT on August 29, 2024. Hazel was born in 1926 in Heathsville, VA to Edith M. Balderson and Leonard Y. Balderson, the youngest daughter in a family of three sons and four daughters.

She met her husband, Edward W. Hedstrom, in 1946 in Baltimore, MD after his discharge from the Army, where Hazel was attending business school. They were married on August 30, 1947 and moved to Montana where her husband went to work for the Great Northern Railroad. Edward and Hazel raised their family of five children in Kalispell, Havre and Great Falls.

She adored children and babies, and after her children had grown and started their own families, she loved having the youngsters visit her in her home and later in her apartment in the Rainbow’s assisted living establishment. Before moving into the Rainbow, Hazel raised beautiful roses and peonies in her backyard so she could enjoy fresh flowers in their home. And she baked an amazing chocolate cake for birthdays and family picnics

Hazel will remain in the hearts of her brother, Leonard James, her four surviving children, Linda (Steffel), Steve (Jane), Janet, and Mark (Sharon), and her seven grandchildren – Steve’s children: Laura, Stephanie (Roger) and Matt; and Mark’s children: Jeff (Melissa), Mandy (Anders), Jared (Julie) and Josh (Jacy). Hazel also had 9 great-grandchildren, Kaeden, Emma, Libby, Layne, Emmett, Alyssa, Alivia, Samuel and Sawyer.

