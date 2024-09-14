Obituary: Hazel Walhus

Hazel Arlene Walhus, 90, of Great Falls, passed away September 9, 2024. Hazel was born August 14, 1934, in La Crosse, Wisconsin to Ben and Mabel (Dunsmore) Rodgers.

Later in life, Hazel met Alden Walhus in Spring Grove, Minnesota. They were married on November 29, 1959. They spent 43 wonderful years together until Alden’s passing in 2002.

The two farmed in Minnesota until 1968, when they moved to Montana. Hazel spent most of her time in Montana in Columbia Falls before moving to Great Falls to be closer to family.

Throughout the years Hazel worked as a CNA at the Montana Veterans Home, drove rental cars, and worked as a housewife. In her spare time Hazel loved to crochet, knit, travel and take care of her two sons Tony and Lee.

Survivors include her sons, Tony (Elvira) Walhus and Lee (Karen) Walhus; grandchildren, Grace Walhus, Jamie Walhus, and Rich Walhus; great grandchildren, Victoria and Dillon Walhus.

