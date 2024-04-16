Obituary: Helen Joyce Hanson

“The cat got her” is a line from the movie Paulie that Joyce always got a kick out of. It is said by a parrot referring to a woman who died. Joyce came into the world in Great Falls on February 22, 1929, and exited on April 12, 2024.

She graduated from Great Falls High School, attended Montana State University, and spent the majority of her adult life in Billings. While she had several clerical positions in her working life, her favorite job was being a mother - they were her pride and joy: Kim, Kerry (Nancy), and Deborah (Dale).

Tole painting, decorating eggs, crafts, crossword puzzles, trying new recipes, and singing were other activities that brought her delight. She loved wildflowers, George Clooney, Disneyworld, socializing, and homemade caramels. Enjoyment was found in playing cards, traveling, reading, spending time with family, and laughing.

Her spouse of 55 years, H.S. Sonny Hanson, predeceased her. Those she left behind include her children; a grandchild, Severin; three great-grandchildren, Gwynevere, Perrin, and Avienda; three sisters, Margie, Judy, and Susan; one brother, Roger; and many nieces and nephews. The cat got her at the age of 95 in Great Falls and she will be missed.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.