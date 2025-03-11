Obituary: Helena Lenore Morgan

Helen Lenore Morgan, 87, of Augusta, MT passed away on March 5, 2025. Born on April 2, 1937, in Great Falls to George T. and Martha (Parker) Foster, Helen was raised in Augusta, where she lived her whole life. Helen attended Augusta Grade School and Augusta High School, shortly after she married the love of her life, Franklin I. Morgan on January 11, 1955. The young couple shared 66 years of marriage and 3 children.

Helen enjoyed many occupations in her life, from Housewife, Mother, Grandmother to Store Clerk, School Assistant Cook and Bus Driver. Through it all though, Helen always found time for the more important things in life. She loved her yard, garden, flowers and chopping wood, but most of all she loved to wash her windows!

She also found much joy in going to the mountains, camping, taking walks with her dogs, shooting gophers and rock chucks. Helen was always supportive of her family, especially her kids and grandkids; she could always be found supporting them in whatever they were doing.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband Franklin I. Morgan; 2 brothers and 5 sisters.

Helen is survived by her sons Bob (Julie) Morgan and Dave (Donna) Morgan; daughter Nancy (Bruce) Fuller; 5 grandchildren Kristie (Doug) Nelson, Barbara (Stacey) Forseth, Jesse (Crystal) Morgan, Mandy (Jim) Sunford, Cleve (Jamie) Fuller; 7 great grandchildren Kyla Nelson, Garrett Nelson, Ryan Morgan, Lauren Morgan, Tyler Sunford, Kacey Sunford and Rhen Fuller.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.