Obituary: Helene Teresa Houghton

On Wednesday, October 15, 2025, our beloved mom, grandmother, and friend, Helene Teresa Houghton, passed away peacefully at the age of 89.

Born at the Columbus Hospital in Great Falls, on January 9, 1936, Helene Teresa Nyquist was the youngest child of Hedwig “Hattie” (Raunig) and Raymond Gordon Nyquist. Alongside her brothers, Charlie and Rayme, she spent her childhood on a dairy farm in Ashuelot, MT, just outside of Fort Shaw. Her parents raised her well, instilling in her the value of hard work, simplicity and a trust in God. She often reminisced about her days on the farm, helping her dad take care of the animals, dressing the barn cats in doll clothes and sneakily eavesdropping on the adult chatter when neighbors stopped for coffee. Even as a child, Helene’s joy, curiosity, and gentle spirit shone through and lit up the room.

Helene went to school in Simms before moving to Great Falls to live with her aunt, Bertha Newman, so she could attend Central Catholic High School. It was there, toward the end of her senior year, that she met her future husband, John Dennison Houghton. The two were married on January 7, 1956, at Holy Family Catholic Church. So began the next stage of Helene’s rich life, a beautiful 66-year journey with her husband, filled with laughter, adventure, and of course the immense satisfaction of growing a family. Together, Helene and John raised five children, Terry, Chris, Mark, Kevin, and Stephanie, infusing their home with warmth, antics, prayer, and some of life’s most important and poignant lessons. Helene was the optimal mother, nurturing, patient, full of gentle wisdom, and always joyful in the chaos of a full house. She had a calming presence and an easygoing grace that made her the heart of the family.

Throughout their lives together, Helene and John rarely let the grass grow under their feet. Camping in their pop-up trailer, Caribbean cruising, Las Vegas with friends and even dragging their family to Branson, the two made so many memories. Thousands of photographs still tell the tales. John was head-over-heels in love with Helene, and she returned the love in spades. Together, they lived life well, and their example continues to inspire.

Professionally, Helene spent most of her career in banking. Her longest stint started around 1970, when she took a job at what was then Montana Bank (later 1st Interstate Bank). During her 25 years with the bank, she also found some of her life’s greatest friendships. To this day, the “Good Ol’ Girls”, a collection of 1st Interstate Bank alum, still meet monthly for lunch. Helene was right there with them only two weeks ago.

Shortly after retiring from the bank, Helene went to work at the Four Season’s Arena box office (now ExpoPark). Once again, she enjoyed serving the Great Falls community, this time with the additional perk of occasionally slipping into a concert for a quick look at the latest visiting superstar. Helene spent her remaining working days at the box office, once again building lifelong friendships with the rest of the “Box Office Babes” who staffed the little room on the south end of the arena building.

Helene shared in many beautiful friendships over her years, and she treasured every one of them. Most would agree that she was a rare and special kind of friend. She never judged, but rather, made herself fully present with whomever was in front of her. And while she cherished her old friends, Helene was always happy to make a new connection. She made a point of knowing many of her children’s friends, and in turn, they loved her right back. Over the years, she welcomed each of her children’s spouses, Tereas, Jennifer, Jenny, and John, with the same open-hearted love she gave her own kids. To them, Helene became more than a mother-in-law; she was truly a second mom.

Even into her late 80s, Helene continued to grow new friendships and foster old ones with her signature joy. Her fun-loving spirit never dimmed. She kept up with her kids and grandkids through late-night happy hours, impromptu talent shows, and many boat rides around Swan Lake. Always up for anything, Helene joined in on dance parties and goofy photo filter videos, often laughing hardest at herself. She loved to be part of the fun, and truth be told, everything was more fun with Helene around.

Outside of her friends and her family, Helene’s greatest devotion remained to God and the Catholic Church. She was deeply spiritual, faithfully attending Mass, praying daily from her prayerbook, and trusting God through every season of her life. She taught her children to stay close to Jesus, too. Pray for each other, she would say, and be kind to everyone, especially those who are hurting. In fact, her prayers extended far beyond her own family, touching friends, strangers, and even those she disagreed with. Helene’s generosity of spirit knew no boundaries. Her faith wasn’t just a practice; it was how she lived and loved.

In her absence, her children have already begun to reflect on the lessons left behind by their amazing mother. She instilled in each of them the importance of forgiveness, of staying connected to loved ones, of remaining positive even in struggle, of staying close to God. She lived those values daily, in ways big and small.

Helene Houghton was a rare light in this world, a woman of grace, faith, humor, and endless love. She was our sunshine, our spiritual role model, and our gentle rock. And though we miss her dearly, we know her love continues to surround us, just as it always has.

Helene was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John; her parents, Hattie and Papa Ray Nyquist; her eldest son, Terry; and her brothers, Charlie and Fr. Ray Nyquist.

She is survived by her children, Chris of Great Falls, Mark (Jennifer) of Los Angeles, Kevin (Jenny) of Seattle, and Stephanie (John) Hudson of Denver; and her daughter-in-law, Tereas of Moore, Oklahoma. Her legacy lives on in her grandchildren, Nicole (Robert), Danielle (Lance), Zoe (Jake), Maddi (Jace), Lauren, Emily, Beckett, and Winslow; and her great-grandchildren, Makyla, Blake, and River.

A Vigil and Rosary will be held on November 5, 2025, at 6:00 p.m., and a funeral Mass will be held on November 6, 2025, at 11:00 a.m., all at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Great Falls, Montana.

