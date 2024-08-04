Obituary: Herbert Ralph Tronson

Herbert Ralph Tronson was born on May 15, 1930, in Conrad, MT. He went home to his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on July 28, 2024. Herbert was the youngest of seven children of Herman William and Anne Katherine Tronson. He spent his formative years in and around Brady, Bynum, and Del Bonita.

He traveled extensively and ended up joining the Army at the young age of 17 (even though he wasn’t supposed to until 18!). After spending a year and half of service to his country in the Army he joined the Navy and served his country for four more years. This included a stint in Korea during the Korean war.

Herb met Viola “Fern” Tronson in Brady, MT in 1957, after returning from the Navy. They were soon married on July 3, 1958. Herb brought a daughter, Debbie, to their relationship while Fern brought her daughter, Terri, to their marriage. They both welcomed three sons into the household, Alan, Mark, and Eric.

Herb had an adventurous spirit. He went to barber school in Denver, learned carpentry from his brother-in-law, was a butcher in Brady, worked on numerous ranches and farms, broke horses, and loved to raise farm animals. His days in the Navy brought about an affinity for the ocean whether it was with his family on Newport Beach in the 70’s or a ferry ride on the Puget Sound in the 90’s.

He is survived by his wife, Fern; daughters, Debbie (Larry) and Terri (Myron); sons, Alan (Jamie), Mark (Cathie), and Eric; along with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren that he loved and who loved him. Being from such a large family he is also survived by many nieces and nephews who loved him as well.

