Obituary: Hermann John Bauer

Hermann John Bauer was called home to his heavenly Father’s side on Thursday, May 16, 2024.

Herm was born on February 2, 1932, in Leola, SD, to Reverend Hermann and Louise (Winckler) Bauer and was the third of four children. Being the son of an LCMS pastor, Herm and his family moved frequently from one parish to another in the Mid-west during his childhood and youth. Herm often helped his father after services on Sunday mornings. He spoke often of the family’s time in the Chicago area.

Herm graduated from Luther Institute High School in Chicago in 1950 and enlisted in the Army during the Korean Conflict where he proudly served as a company clerk in-country.

After his discharge, Herm returned to Chicago for a brief time where he worked in a cardboard factory and he also sold vacuum cleaners, before heading west to Havre, MT where his older brother Luther was the pastor of the LCMS church. Herm worked as a shoe salesman and ran films at the local movie hall. He also sang in the church choir and there is where he met Evelyn Frances Knettel and on April 12, 1958, the couple married. They settled, briefly, in Havre where their eldest son, Martin, was born. In 1960 they moved to Great Falls where they were blessed with a second son, Timothy.

About this same time Herm became involved with the Society for the Preservation and Encouragement of Barber Shop Quartet Singing in America, Inc., (SPEBSQSA) where he sang tenor. Eventually Herm not only sang with, but also directed choruses in Missoula, MT, and Mesa AZ. Herm was a dedicated member for more than 50 years singing in The Rocky Mountainaires and Treasure Statesmen choruses as well as a number of quartets, most notably Anything Goes.

In 1972 Herm moved his family to Missoula, MT where he worked as a salesman for Artcraft Printers. In 1990 Herm retired and he and Evelyn began working for Laborers for Christ with his sister, Carolyn and her husband Wally. They traveled the country helping build and renovate churches in California, Oregon and Texas.

Following several years working for Laborers for Christ, Herm and Evelyn spent three summers as camp hosts in Oregon and in 1996 they made Mesa, AZ their home where they remained for 15 years before finally returning to Missoula.

Herm is proceeded in death by his parents, Herman and Louise, older brother Luther, sister Carolyn, brother-in-law Wally and two sisters-in-law Doris and Claire.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Evelyn; sons Martin (Cheryl) Bauer and Tim (Lisa) Bauer; two grandchildren, Bonnie Bauer and Wesley (Tristan) Bauer; four step-grandchildren, Derick (Cortney) From, Zeke From, Zach From and Cameron From; one great-granddaughter, Carson Bauer; three step great-grandchildren, Archer, Rowan and Atlys From; younger brother Louis (Inez) Bauer; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be Saturday, June 29, 2024 at First Lutheran Church, Missoula, MT. Interment will follow at the Western Montana Veterans Cemetery.