Obituary: Holly Rhea Neel

Holly Rhea Neel of Great Falls passed away on February 28, 2024, due to health complications. She was born to John and Helen Neel on November 16, 1956, in Mount Holly, New Jersey. Holly grew up in a military family who moved every two years until settling in Colorado Springs when Holly was seven. After graduating from Palmer High School in 1975, Holly moved to Great Falls, Montana, her mother’s hometown, alongside her parents, where she lived for the rest of her life with her sisters, Robin and Brook.

Holly worked in the service and retail industries and held various positions at Milwaukee Depot, Green Goods, Alexander's Greek Restaurant, Deaf and Blind School, Hallmark, Amazing Toys, and The Decorating House. She was a passionate football fan and a loyal supporter of the Denver Broncos. Holly always had a fascination with zebras, which led her to build an impressive collection over the years that should stagger anyone’s imagination.

Holly was a kind, loving, caring, and intelligent individual with an excellent sense of humor. Her family adored her, and she will be greatly missed. She is survived by her siblings, Brook Elizabeth Neel, John Stephenson Neel Jr. (Carol), Casey Foster Neel, Nancy Neel Bullis, Robin Kirwin Neel, and Megan Neel Back (David); nieces and nephews include, Cameron Foster Neel, Hameed Azan Abbasi, Leah Elena Neel, and Katy Eliza Back.

