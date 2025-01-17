Obituary: Hubert Harris Kellogg

Hubert H. Kellogg, 92, of Great Falls, MT passed away at home with his family by his side on the afternoon of January 1, 2025. Hugh was born on January 12, 1932, in Coeur d’Alene, ID to Hubert O. and Alda (Beals) Kellogg; though he was born in Idaho, Hugh was raised in Ennis, MT. He graduated high school in 1950 and went on to join the United States Air Force.

The very first duty station Hugh was appointed to was Malmstrom Air Force Base in 1951. It was here that he met the love of his life, Carole J. Maffit; the young couple married on August 21, 1955, in Great Falls, sharing 69 years and 2 children.

The Air Force gave this small-town boy the opportunity to see the world, taking him to places such as Iwo Jima/Mt. Suribachi (Japan), Greenland and Guam. The Kellogg family also got the opportunity to explore the country during Hugh’s service; living in Klamath Falls, OR, Ft. Meade, MD, and Andrews AFB, Washington DC. It was at Andrews AFB where in 1972, MSGT Kellogg retired honorably from his active-duty service with a meritorious service medal as well as his Korean and Vietnam Service medals.

When Hugh returned to civilian life, he went on to own KAT trucking where he would haul grain for the many farmers in Montana. When he wasn’t busy as a business owner, Hugh loved the outdoors! He found much joy in hunting, fishing and camping with his family. He also enjoyed participating with his local mason and Shriners groups; Hugh was well known for his sense of humor and generosity.

Hugh is survived by his loving wife Carole Kellogg; son Russ Kellogg; daughter Linda; grandchildren Kari Dalusio, Jason, Clay and Emily Kellogg; great grandchildren Mason, Bryson, and Maci Dalusio, Addison, Parker and Sawyer Kellogg.

