Obituary: James A. Nelson

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of James A. Nelson, who left this world on February 20, 2025, at the age of 53. He was born on December 26, 1971, in Salt Lake City, Utah. Jim was a beloved husband, father, brother, and friend, whose presence touched the lives of all who knew him. He is survived by his loving wife of 24 years, Shannon Shaffer; his cherished son, Seamus C. Nelson; his parents, Heber Nelson and Karen Wendell; his sister, Krista (Wendell) Campbell; his brothers, Eric and Seamus Nelson; and his lifelong friends, Leo Curtis and Danny Mock.

Jim’s life was a mixture of love, adventure, and a deep appreciation for the simple joys of life. He was a passionate enthusiast of hot rods, gold panning, metal detecting, rock hounding, and exploring ghost towns. He spent his weekends chasing down treasures from the past and sharing his discoveries with his family. His adventurous spirit was a testament to his love for exploration and his desire to uncover the beauty of the world around him.

Known for his loving, caring nature, Jim was a steadfast presence in the lives of those he loved. He was honest and friendly, often bringing a smile to the faces of those he encountered with his warm and engaging personality. His stubbornness, while sometimes a source of playful banter, was also a reflection of his determination and deep-seated values. He approached life with a genuine heart, always willing to lend a helping hand and offer his support to friends and family alike.

Jim’s journey came to an unfortunate and unexpected end in Great Falls, Montana. In a split moment, Jim made a choice that has irrevocably wrought woe to all those close to him, a hurt weight now ever present. His passing is a permanent reminder to the value of life and the gravity of suicide. Jim’s family and friends will forever feel the absence of him. Yet, in spite of the pain his loss has brought, we must never forget the bounty of love and passion, his deep infectious bellows of laughter, and the contentfulness he carried like his lunchbox.

Jim’s commitment to helping others selflessly was evident in all that he did. His generous spirit extended beyond his lifetime. Through his decision to become an organ donor, he was able to save multiple lives, a final act of kindness that speaks volumes about the person he was.

A celebration of Jim’s life will be held at a later date, where family and friends can come together to share in the love and memories that he has left behind. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to a local mental health charity to continue the vital work of supporting those in need.

Jim will always be remembered for the love he gave, the adventures he sought, and the indelible mark he left on the hearts of those who knew him. May he rest in peace, cherished in our memories, and forever loved.

