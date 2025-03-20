Obituary: James Blossom

James Oliver Blossom born June 3, 1945, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend, passed away peacefully at the age of 79 on March 18, 2025, surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Helena, Montana, Jim was the only child of Jay and Mildred Blossom. He grew up in Fairfield, Montana, where his love for the outdoors blossomed. An adventurous hunter and a true Montana outdoorsman, he had a deep appreciation for nature, horses, and in his youth any stray animal that found its way to him.

A proud graduate of Fairfield High School, Jim was a talented athlete who loved football, basketball, baseball and particularly track in which he excelled. He still holds the school’s old javelin record. He briefly attended Great Falls Commercial College before dedicating himself to his career and family. In 1966, he married the love of his life, Diane Hadley, and together they built a beautiful life, raising five children with love and devotion.

In 1969, Jim began his long career with the Montana Department of Transportation, where he worked diligently for 40 years before retiring as Materials Supervisor in 2008. His work ethic, and steady presence made a lasting impression on all who worked with him.

Jim will be remembered for his adventurous spirit, and the countless stories he shared about his time in the wild. He was well known for his love of hunting and the outdoors. He taught Hunters Education and also served as the Chief Hunter Safety Instructor and the Chief Bow Hunter Safety Instructor for approximately 40 years of his life. His passion for hunting and the outdoors led him to serve his community and his legacy will live on in the many lives he touched along the way.

He is survived by his wife, Diane, their five children: Yvette (Mike) West, Don (Jami) Blossom, Travis (Lani) Blossom, Aimée (Paul) Jones, Sheila (Peter) Ekegren, 16 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren.

