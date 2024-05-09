Obituary: James Clarence “Pete” Cope

“Heaven got a good one”- James Clarence “Pete” Cope gained his wings on April 24, 2024, in Great Falls, Montana with family by his side. He was born on April 4,1935 in Caney Fork Township of Jackson County, North Carolina to Erastus and Beaulah Cope.

Pete was a career military man, spending 21 plus years in the Air Force. During this time, he lived in Kansas, France, Illinois, Japan, Okinawa, and Montana. He was a lifetime member of the VFW. He also spent time in Thailand.

Dad was a “driver” of many vehicles during his lifetime. In the military, he drove “heavy” equipment and snow removal vehicles. He was a semi-driver going from Canada to California with Randy and Debbie making many of those trips with him. He drove Great Falls city buses where he met his “best” friend Harold “Jug.” He was super proud to have been chosen to drive bus in Salt Lake City, Utah during the 2002 Winter Olympics. He was also a bus driver for the Great Falls Electrics hockey team.

Camping and being out in the woods were his favorite things to do and places to be. He loved watching the wildlife.

Pete is survived by his wife, Sharon, of 63 years; sons, Randahl (Tina) and James; daughters, Deborah (Ja), Patricia and Cheryl; brothers, Darrell and Gale “Bill”; grandchildren, Vince, Ann, Caleb, Cassie, Candi, June, David, Chris, Betty, and Amanda; 13 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers,

