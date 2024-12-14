Obituary: James David Swansiger

James (Jim) David Swansiger passed away on December 7, 2024 in Great Falls, MT. Jim was born on September 3, 1949, the eldest sibling to a family of eight. The Swansigers were an Air Force family, moving all around the world with Jim’s father, Col. Rudolph Swansiger, a pilot of 30 years.

At 18, Jim was drafted into the Air Force during the Vietnam War and spent two years serving his country in artillery. He earned numerous awards during his service, including the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Campaign Medal and the Air Force Achievement Medal. Following his honorable discharge in 1971, Jim continued in the military as a civilian welder for Malmstrom Air Force Base in Great Falls, MT.

Through his service, Jim’s love for his country grew immensely. He was a true patriot and only wanted the best for the land he lived and its people. Anyone that knew Jim knew of his deep-rooted support in the Make America Great Again campaign.

One true passion in Jim’s life was his immense love for golf. His father was an amateur and instilledin Jim and his siblings a love of the sport.

Jim is survived by his mother, Doris Jane Swansiger; his sister, Rebecca Stewart; his brothers, Randy, Todd and Brett; and 19 nieces and nephews.

