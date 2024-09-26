Obituary: James K. Johnson

James/Jimmy/Jim K, Johnson passed away on September 22, 2024, to join his Heavenly Father at the age of 94 peacefully surrounded by his family, his legacy. As he put it with a smile on his face, “I am going to paradise.”

Jim was born on April 2, 1930, in Grafton, North Dakota. His mother, Nelma, and father, Ingbert, were enroute to Minnesota when she went into labor. He was the only one of their kids to be born in a hospital, however, and he claimed vehemently he was a devout Minnesota native!

Jim joined the Air Force, and by a friends introduction he met the love his life, Flonnie in Aragon, Georgia and they married in 1953. After 4 years in the force and serving in the Korean War, they decided to make their way to California but stopped in Montana to see friends. Fast forward, Montana was where the roots were planted. He joined the Air National Guard until his retirement in 1995.

James became a pipe fitter and worked at various places with long hours. He was a very dedicated and hard-working husband and father of four, Mike, Craig, Nancy, and Julie. That soon turned into 13 grandkids and 13 great-grandkids! So, his roots became a fast-growing field of flowers.

Jim was a pillar of Great Falls and a devout believer in God. He served at the Rescue Mission for over 60 years (approximately from 1964) and was on the board of directors. Jim and Flonnie were very involved in their church and many organizations of giving back. They were loved by everyone. There was not one place Jim could go where he wouldn’t run into someone he knew! Boy oh boy could he chat!!!

