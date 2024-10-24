Obituary: James Malcolm Fosnot

James M. Fosnot, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and good friend, passed away at the age of 75, on Thursday, October 10, 2024. Born October 11, 1948, in Richmond, Indiana to Charles and Bette (Minor) Fosnot, Jim was raised in California, graduating from Oroville High School in 1966.

On May 17, 1968, Jim enlisted in the U. S. Air Force in Los Angeles, CA, serving for four years, during the Vietnam War, and was honorably discharged May 16, 1972. He met Maggie Rose Antonucci at a barbecue in Norco, CA, fell in love, and married her on September 9, 1988, in Big Bear, CA.

The day after discharging from the USAF he was employed at SPS Technologies in Santa Ana, CA. Working from the bottom including long hours and most weekends, Jim managed to hone the skills he would need to excel into Management. Finally becoming the Superintendent of the “Cadillac” of Aerospace suppliers. After 42 years with SPS Technologies he retired in October 2014

Jim loved everything outdoors. His appaloosa horse, Shadow, was his pride and joy. A cowboy at heart, he rode him in many Fourth of July parades in Nuevo, CA. Later he would join the “Nuevo Citizens Patrol”, an offshoot of Riverside Sheriff Department, based in Perris, CA. He was very dedicated and was an honorable addition to the team.

Survivors include his loving wife of 36 years, Maggie Rose; sons, Jasen Fosnot of Norco, CA, Chad Fosnot of North Carolina and Matt Stierstorfer of Great Falls, MT; sisters, Fran Nelson and Charolene Stephens; brothers, Howard Fosnot and Jack Fosnot; 11 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

