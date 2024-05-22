Obituary: Jamie Elaine Williams

Jamie Elaine Williams aged 54, passed away on May 21, 2024, in Great Falls, Montana.

Jamie was born on February 23, 1970, in Casper, Wyoming to John Michael and Shirley Ann Williams.

She received a master’s degree in education and library science. She was an educator librarian and an inspirational coach.

She worked in education for 28 years, 19 of them in the Great Falls Public Schools.

She was involved in 4-H, leadership high school and purple star school for military child education.

Jame is survived by her husband, Cory Dean Hessel; sons, Nathan Williams Hessel and Brendan Williams Hessel; mother, Shirley Ann Willams; brother, Michael Williams.

