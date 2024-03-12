Obituary: Janet W. Ulias

Janet Ulias was a great lady. She was also known as “the toughest chick we all know.” But most of all, Janet was the true heart center of her family. Growing up in Westport, CT with brother, Bill, Janet played softball, basketball, and spent time with trusted girlfriends. In high school she was a straight A student and participated actively in her church community.

Janet was the first of her family to attend college at Becker Junior College in Worcester, MA. She met John Ulias there in 1962, and fell so hard for him that when an impromptu cross-country drive took her family to San Francisco, she made it as far as Denver before hopping a flight back to Connecticut to be with him. In 1963, she graduated Becker with high honors and an AS degree in executive secretarial. She then worked as the secretary to the Assistant Superintendent of Schools in Westport, CT for two years.

Janet and John were married in 1964. They had three sons in five years and lived in Bridgeport, Stamford, and Watertown, CT. Janet counts their sons Mike, Gary ,and Rich as her greatest accomplishments. From 1973 to 1977, Janet continued her work in education as an assistant bookkeeper for Watertown Public Schools.

In 1977, Janet and John made the bold decision to move to Great Falls for John’s new job as Vice President of Finance for a family-owned trucking company. They created a new life there with their three young boys, powered by the sense of humor, hard work, and the special brand of moxie Janet was known for.

Working in Great Falls, she became secretary to the Supervisor of Special Education in Great Falls Public Schools for three years. She then worked as administrative secretary for Monsanto Agricultural Products for 10 years. In 1991, she returned to education as administrative assistant for human resources for the Great Falls Public Schools system. After retiring in 1999, Janet volunteered in the Emergency Room at Benefis Hospital two days a week and served as secretary to Volunteer Auxiliary for a number of years.

Janet is survived by husband, John, the love of her life, as well as a tight-knit extended family. Son, Mike, wife Kirsten and grandson Taylor reside in Boise, ID. Her late son, Gary, was blessed with two children, Ryan and Sara, through his marriage with Laarni. Son, Rich, and wife Deborah reside in Spokane, WA with three granddaughters who live out West: Megan with husband Landon and great grandson Kellan in Spokane, sister Kaitlin in Phoenix and Gracyn in Boise, ID. Her brother Bill and wife Betty reside on the East Coast close to Janet’s nieces Carrie with her wife Jannie and children Taylor and Evelyn, and Kaity with her husband Brian, children Jacob and Cameron. John’s brother Walt and wife Pat, who reside in Cromwell, CT.

