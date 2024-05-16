Obituary: Jason Lee Hannesson

Jason “Bones” Lee Hannesson, 43, of Great Falls, MT went to join his brother TJ on Monday, May 13, 2024. Jason was born on November 18th, 1980, in Glasgow, MT to Terry Lee Hannesson and Gabriele Rudolph. Though born in Glasgow, he was raised in Great Falls, attending local schools, and graduating from CMR High School.

When he wasn’t at his job as a prep cook, Jason enjoyed collecting coins, being outdoors and he loved animals; but he was at his happiest when he was visiting with his family. Jason was a shining light with a loving heart, who always wanted to make you laugh and loved telling jokes; He was the biggest jokester! He had a very special relationship with his mom, he would refer to her as his “Bestie”; calling her every day to chat and always ending his calls with “I love you”.

Jason is survived by his loving mother, Gabriele Rudolph; sisters, Michaela (Sandy) Strauser of Havre, MT and their children, Gunner and Style; Rockee (Matt) Jones of Crestview, FL and their children, Ava, Sebastian and Claire; Angela (Andi) Thiel-Smalley of Bonham, TX and their children Hannah, Hunter, Halle, Harmony and Lyric; nephew, Joel Schueler of FL and niece, Devyn Leasure of CA. The family would like to recognize his special poker partner, Mary Kipp in Apache Junction, Arizona and Jeff Page for their support during this difficult time.

