Obituary: Jeannette M. Archey

Jeannette M. Archey, 93, passed away on March 21, 2024. Jeannette was born on December 19, 1930, to Reno and Emma Hawthorne in Roundup, Montana. They moved to Fairfield bench where she grew up on the family farm.

On June 13, 1949, she married Edwin Archey and started a family with six kids, Linda, Della, Barbara, Jerry, Darrell and Randy. She spent those early years camping at lakes, creeks, and rivers all over Montana with aunts, uncles, and cousins, instilling a love for the outdoors in all of us. Even after all the kids had left, they continued to camp and recreate all over the state. She also enjoyed bowling night with Edwin and also bowled in many tournaments statewide during their bowling years and accumulated many trophies.

She became a Gonzaga basketball fan during John Stockton era and also watched his kids play at Gonzaga who were very good basketball players as well. In her later years, she did water aerobics at the Peak and played cards weekly with her sister and friends.

She had many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and even a few great-great-grandchildren as well.

