Obituary: Jeffery Edward Donovan

Jeffery “Jeff” Edward Donovan was born in Great Falls, MT on January 31, 1972 to Debbie Olson. He was adopted by Wayne and Karen Donovan early in his life. Jeff’s adoptive family provided him with a good home.

He enjoyed playing baseball as a child. Jeff completed his sophomore year of high school, and though he did not graduate, he was able to go on and have a career as a welder.

After many years, he rekindled his relationship with his birth mother. Jeff had five children, two of which were adopted and given a loving home by his birth mother, Debbie.

Jeff is survived by his mother, Karen Donovan; birth mother, Debbie Olson; sons, Gage Donovan and Josh Olson; daughters, Sarah Donovan, Chloe Dahle and Eren Olson; brother, Cory (Susan) Donovan; sisters, Sarah Eichhorn and Krista Olson; and six grandchildren.

