Obituary: Jennifer Ann "Jen" Gentry Rogers

Jennifer Ann “Jen” Gentry Rogers went home to our Lord on March 1, 2025. Jen was born on January 2, 1976, in Ottumwa, Iowa, to Peg and Bob Gentry.

She passed away from complications of MS. Jen is no longer struggling in her broken body, but fought a good fight. She has definitely earned her reward with God for which the remainder of her family are grateful.

Jen is survived by two sons, Brandon and Tyler Rogers; her mom, Peg Gentry; brother, Bryan (Dina) Gentry; as well as extended family in Colorado and Oregon; and a special friend, Meghan Golubic.

Jen was preceded in death by her dad, Bob Gentry; her grandparents; aunts; uncles; and special friends.

Tyler and Meghan blessed Jen with 2 granddaughters whom she loved dearly. She maintained a wonderful sense of humor throughout her life and was lifted up throughout her struggles with MS by her Gnostic faith, giving her peace.

Jen was a lover of all animals. She had many snakes, gerbils, guinea pigs, cats, and dogs who were her fur babies.

Jen was part of Sweet Adelines with her mom when she was 16 in the Big Sky Chorus in Great Falls (with a beautiful soprano/tenor voice) and she worked as a day care worker in Great Falls before she was married; then realized her dream of becoming a homemaker and mom to her two boys. When she was 28, she was diagnosed with MS.

A long-time family friend shared, "Saying goodbye is the first step to saying hello." We will see you again, dear Jen.

The family would like to suggest memorial donations be given to the MS Society, MacLean Animal Shelter or to the charity of your choice.

