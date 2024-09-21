Obituary: Jerald William Altman

Jerald William Altman went to be with the Lord on August 29, 2024, after a short illness. Jerry was born in Havre, Montana on December 12, 1951, to William Krejci and Carolyn (Kampf) Matthews.

Carolyn and Jerry moved to Great Falls where Carolyn met and married Robert (Bob) Altman. After they were married, Bob adopted Jerry at a young age. Jerry attended Great Falls schools graduating from CMR High School in 1970. In the Fall of 1970 Jerry married Pamela Cornish. Jerry went on to attend Northern Montana College and the College Great Falls studying Auto Mechanics. He joined the Air National Guard as a Jet Mechanic, retiring after 32 years.

Jerry had a love of cars and motorcycles that spanned his entire life. He was always taking apart an engine or puttering in his garage with his motorcycles. Jerry was a perfectionist and wanted to do everything himself. That included doing most of the work in his and Pam’s home. He had the Jerry-way of getting things done or sometimes not getting it done, even inventing his own gadgets and tools. Jerry always had several projects going at once.

While working with the Air National Guard, he joined a Bible study group. Jerry answered His call and would spend the rest of his life serving Jesus. He worked with Apantao Retreats and while with Set Free Ministries he became a Minister. He also ministered to men at the Cascade County Jail. Most recently he and Pam worked with Living Grace Church. Jerry was the person that his family and friends called on to take care of things. Though not always easy tasks, he did not complain.

