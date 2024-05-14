Obituary: Jim "Westy" Westermeyer

Jim “Westy” Westermeyer, 81, of Vaughn passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2024, at home with his wife and youngest daughter by his side.

“Jimmy” was born on September 21, 1942, to Milton and Gladys Westermeyer. He graduated from Great Falls High School in 1960. He met Muggs Baehler while “Cruising the Drag” in the Spring of 1962. They married in June of 1964 and were blessed with 3 daughters and later in life, 3 grandsons, all of which brought much joy and many wonderful memories to their life. Together they enjoyed special bonds with each of the grandsons.

He spent 35 years working for the US Postal Service, retiring in January 1998. Sitting still was not one of his strong suits, so he spent 12 years shuttling cars for City Motors all over the western part of the U.S. His last 2 part-time jobs were with Jodi, running parts for Ed Boland Construction and then delivering meds for Big Sky Managed Care.

Jim is survived by his wife, Muggs; daughters, Mona and Jami Westermeyer, and Jodi (Paul) Donnelly; grandsons, Zachary Westermeyer, and Landon and Holden Donnelly; stepsister, Diane Gregoire; sisters-in law, Caroline (Larry) Moss and Debbie McLaughlin; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and many special friends.

