Obituary: Jimmie Dean Bates

Jimmie Dean Bates, known to family and friends as Jim, passed away on November 22, 2024, at the age of 76, at his home in Great Falls, Montana.

Born on February 22, 1948, in Waterloo, Iowa, Jim spent most of his life in Great Falls, where he worked as an engine technician.

Jim was passionate about the outdoors and found great joy in hunting, shooting, and camping. His love for adventure and nature was something that brought him much happiness throughout his life.

He leaves behind his children, Jon Reddit (and wife Randi), Michael Bates, Charles Bates (and wife Melissa), and Brandie Moore (and husband Jamie); along with six cherished grandchildren.

A celebration of Jim’s life will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2024, at 2:00 PM at Eagles Manor. All are welcome to attend and share memories of a life well-lived.

