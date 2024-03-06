Obituary: Jimmy James Farrell

Jimmy James Farrell left us on Feb. 29, a day as unique as his life. He loved his wife, his family, his friends. And he was so proud of his Fort Farrell. It was the house he designed and built with his friends, thinking out every detail before even buying any lumber. A fine finish carpenter by trade, Jimmy designed and built Fort Farrell, the perfect, little house where he and Max have lived for over 30 years.

He was born with an artistic eye, and after his mom bought him a Paint by Numbers kit during the ’64 flood when he was stuck inside because of all the rain, he started creating his own art. By adulthood he had become a talented artist, and the walls of Fort Farrell feature his oil paintings of wildlife and Montana landscape scenes.

The son of Ron and Marian Farrell, Jimmy grew up on the west side of Great Falls where he was given the freedom to explore the springs, caves, and coulees in the area. He and his buddies loved to spend all day roaming lower Sun River. Later known as one of the better pool players in Great Falls, Jimmy enjoyed the challenge of the game. This love affair with billiards started in high school when his parents put a pool table in their basement.

Jimmy is survived by his wife Maxine Farrell, his sister Ronda Banik, his nieces KC Banik and Kay Dee (Sahil) Banik.

When Jimmy and Max married in 1992, Jimmy welcomed Max’s close family into his circle. Siblings and their children include: Myrna Gilbertson and her daughter Heather (Jamie) Bireley; Jerry (Kathleen) Goosen; Norman (JoAnn) Goosen, parents of Jodi (Shane) Williams, Blaine (Jessica) Goosen and Brent (Kelly) Goosen. As the years went on, Jimmy enjoyed the relationships he had with the great nieces and nephews: Jessica (Jon) Bishop, Sean (Jenna) Williams, Cierra and Kodi Bireley, Jayden Goosen, Brevyn and Jazmyn Goosen, Taylor and Tanner Goosen and Chase Bireley.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.